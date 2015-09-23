(Recasts with listing plans, adds quotes, cost cuts target)
By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Sept 23 Spain's Santander said
listing its subsidiaries was no longer a priority as it eyes
more cost cuts and aims to strengthen its capital in the next
three years, putting the spin-off of its British business on the
back burner.
Boss Ana Botin, who in her year at the helm has overhauled
management at the euro zone's biggest bank, is seeking to
persuade investors that a lending push in countries such as
Britain and the United States will deliver higher returns.
The bank is also looking to reassure investors over its
capital position, which lags that of major peers in Europe, and
is focusing on improving performance in its core markets rather
than expanding its reach.
"Over the past 12 months we laid the foundations for the
bank we want for the next 10 years," Botin told investors at a
strategy presentation in London on Wednesday, according to
slides published by the bank.
Santander's top executive took over from her late father
Emilio last September. As she puts her stamp on the business,
Ana Botin has shifted away from some policies favoured by her
father, including that of overseas acquisitions and the
successive listing of its subsidiaries.
She also cut the bank's dividend.
Santander said on Wednesday it would pursue "disciplined"
mergers and acquisitions, and would not prioritise flotations as
it seeks instead to grow its dividend from 2016 onwards and
reach double-digit growth in earnings per share by 2018.
A long-mooted stock market listing of Santander's British
business had already been pushed back and was not expected to
take place within the next two years.
Instead the bank is making a push to win over small business
clients and other borrowers and to reduce costs. Santander hiked
its cost savings target to 3 billion euros by 2018, from the 2
billion it had previously set for 2016.
It aims to have a core capital ratio of more than 11 percent
by 2018 under the strictest "fully-loaded" international
criteria, up from 9.83 percent at the end of June, which would
put it line with rivals.
The bank said it was looking to reach a return on tangible
equity (ROTE), a measure of profitability, of around 13 percent
by 2018. It had previously aimed for ROTE by 2017 of between 12
and 14 percent.
Santander shares were up 0.6 percent at 4.90 euros by 1004
GMT, having earlier in the session touched their lowest in two
years. The stock has lost 27 percent in the past six months,
hurt by the dividend cut and capital hike, versus a 15 percent
drop in Spain's IBEX 35 index.
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater in London; Editing by
David Holmes)