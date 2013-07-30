PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MADRID, July 30 Spain's biggest bank Santander on Tuesday said it had no plans to list its British arm for the time being.
"It's currently off the table... We don't have plans to have an IPO in the UK in the short or medium term," Santander Chief Executive Javier Marin told journalists.
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source