LONDON Jan 30 Santander's British arm
has "no current plans" for an initial public offering, it said
on Thursday, signalling its expected spin-off from its Spanish
parent bank will not occur until 2015 at the earliest.
Spain's Santander intends to spin off and float its UK arm,
as it has done for other businesses in Mexico, Brazil and the
United States, but the flotation has been continually delayed by
regulatory changes and a difficult economic backdrop, and
Santander UK's own restructuring to focus more on commercial
lending.
"There are no current plans for an IPO," a spokesman for
Santander UK said.
The UK business on Thursday reported a pretax profit in the
fourth quarter of 248 million pounds ($410.5 million), more than
double a year ago but its weakest quarterly performance of the
year. Its profit in 2013 was 1.1 billion pounds, flat on 2012.
Madrid-based Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, posted
lower than expected net lending income in the fourth quarter.