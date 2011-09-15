LONDON, Sept 16 The planned listing of
Santander's (SAN.MC) UK operations on the London Stock Exchange
is likely to be delayed until 2013 at the earliest, the
Financial Times reported on Friday.
The newspaper cited people familiar with the plans as
saying the delay is due to uncertainty created by the ICB
report's recommendation for British banks to separate core
retail businesses from wholesale activities.
The Spanish bank had hoped to float 20 percent of Santander
UK, the subsidiary formed by the acquisitions of three former
building societies, for about 3 billion pound in the second
half of this year.
Santander UK is less severely affected by the
recommendations than some of its bigger rivals as it does not
have a large investment banking division.
The recommendations, however, still pose problems for the
banks as about 5 to 10 percent of its activities would fall
outside the ringfence, according to the article.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Chang)