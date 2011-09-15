LONDON, Sept 16 The planned listing of Santander's (SAN.MC) UK operations on the London Stock Exchange is likely to be delayed until 2013 at the earliest, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The newspaper cited people familiar with the plans as saying the delay is due to uncertainty created by the ICB report's recommendation for British banks to separate core retail businesses from wholesale activities.

The Spanish bank had hoped to float 20 percent of Santander UK, the subsidiary formed by the acquisitions of three former building societies, for about 3 billion pound in the second half of this year.

Santander UK is less severely affected by the recommendations than some of its bigger rivals as it does not have a large investment banking division.

The recommendations, however, still pose problems for the banks as about 5 to 10 percent of its activities would fall outside the ringfence, according to the article.