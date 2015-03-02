BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management acquires UK-based investment dealing and custody business from C. Hoare & Co
* Canaccord Genuity wealth management acquires UK-based investment dealing and custody business from C. Hoare & Co.
March 2 Spain's Santander
* is to name Scott Powell as Chief Executive Officer of U.S. unit Santander Holdings USA Inc, according to a source familiar with the matter
* Santander declined to comment Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Editing by Sarah White and Julien Toyer)
* Bank says preparations continuing for Swiss unit IPO (Adds CEO and chairman quote on Swiss IPO, detail)