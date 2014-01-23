Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
MADRID Jan 23 Spain's Santander said on Thursday that it intended to increase the equity of Santander Holdings USA - which houses its U.S. banking and consumer finance businesses - by up to $2 billion.
The bank, which did not specify how this capital would be raised or transferred, said it would increase the equity to support its growth plans in the United States.
Santander's consumer finance unit in the region, Santander Consumer USA, has just listed on the New York stock Exchange, while the bank has also said it aims to double profits in its U.S. banking business by 2016 to $2 billion.
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.