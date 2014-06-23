CAMPINAS, Brazil, June 23 Banco Santander Brasil
SA will only consider acquisitions in sectors in
which Brazil's third biggest private-sector lender plans to grow
in coming years, Chief Executive Officer Jesús Zabalza said on
Monday.
"We have no other way of thinking besides growth in Brazil,"
Zabalza said at the inauguration of Santander Brasil's new
technology center in the city of Campinas. He noted that the
bank is seeking to expand presence and business with high-end
customers and in sectors such as agribusiness,
payroll-deductible lending and mid-sized companies.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Alden Bentley)