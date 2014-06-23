CAMPINAS, Brazil, June 23 Banco Santander Brasil SA will only consider acquisitions in sectors in which Brazil's third biggest private-sector lender plans to grow in coming years, Chief Executive Officer Jesús Zabalza said on Monday.

"We have no other way of thinking besides growth in Brazil," Zabalza said at the inauguration of Santander Brasil's new technology center in the city of Campinas. He noted that the bank is seeking to expand presence and business with high-end customers and in sectors such as agribusiness, payroll-deductible lending and mid-sized companies. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alden Bentley)