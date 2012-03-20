* Santander Brasil hires Engel to head retail banking unit
* Engel quit HSBC unit on Monday, had been head since 2009
* Follows HSBC failure to sell consumer finance unit
(Adds details on hiring, strategy, background)
By Aluisio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
March 20 Banco Santander Brasil, the
nation's largest foreign bank, hired Conrado Engel, the former
head of the Brazil unit of rival HSBC Holdings, to
oversee retail banking amid government efforts to lower
borrowing costs and encourage competition in the industry.
Engel, 54, will join the Sao Paulo-based bank at the start
of next month, Santander Brasil said in a statement on Tuesday.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, said on Monday that Engel was
stepping down after leading its Brazil unit since June 2009.
The move underscores Santander Brasil's plans to grow more
rapidly in consumer lending in Latin America's largest economy
now that interest rates are set to fall to single-digit levels
and a resilient job market and higher household income spur more
demand for loans, credit cards and mortgage credit.
As head of HSBC, Engel helped the British bank become
Brazil's No. 2 foreign lender. But he failed early this year to
complete the sale of Losango, a consumer finance unit that HSBC
bought in 2003 for $815 million, sources told Reuters at the
time.
Engel replaces Jose Berenguer, who quit to set up an
investment fund focused on private credit at asset manager Gavea
Investimentos, controlled by JPMorgan Chase & Co. HSBC
had said on Monday that Engel would remain as an adviser until
the end of March.
"We are sure that Conrado will bring valuable experience to
a team that is strengthening at a very important moment for
Santander in Brazil," Santander Brasil Chief Executive Officer
Marcial Portela Alvarez said in the statement.
Santander Brasil is the local subsidiary of Spain's Banco
Santander, Europe's second-largest lender.
Santander Brasil has been struggling to win clients in the
country from local banks, and since its initial public offering
late in 2009 has failed to grow faster than peers - especially
in retail banking.
Since the early 2011 ouster of Jose Paiva, who led the
retail banking unit for 14 years, many key executives at
Santander Brasil have left, including former CEO Fabio Barbosa
and chief economist Alexandre Schwartsman - fanning worries
among investors over strategy.
Only a third of Santander Brasil's 9 million account holders
buy other services such as credit cards, overdraft loans and
other services from the bank. Portela has pledged to expand in
those areas while making Santander Brasil even stronger in the
highly lucrative segments of investment banking and asset
management.
Santander Brasil also said on Tuesday its executive vice
president of branding and marketing, Fernando Martins, is
leaving the bank.
(Additional reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)