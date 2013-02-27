SAO PAULO Feb 27 Santander Brasil's
Chief Financial Officer Carlos Galán said on Wednesday that the
bank's loan default rates, especially in the consumer sector,
were showing early signs of improvement and should decline
through 2013.
The executive said that the bank's local shares had not
performed as well as expected but added that Brazilian banking
shares were narrowing their discount relative to their regional
peers.
Fourth-quarter profit at Santander Brasil disappointed
investors despite beating analysts' expectations, raising
questions about the ability of Brazil's largest foreign lender
to stem the impact of record-low borrowing costs and rising
delinquencies.
Interest income dropped to the lowest level in a year, fee
income rose but fell short of expectations, and expenses topped
analysts' forecasts, the bank reported on Jan. 31. The results
confirmed the extent to which lower interest rates are weighing
on profits and highlighted the bank's struggles in dealing with
stubborn defaults as the Brazilian economy enters a third year
of sub-par growth.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the benchmark for
delinquencies, rose to the equivalent of 5.5 percent of its loan
book in the fourth quarter, compared with 5.1 percent in the
third quarter. Analysts expected a so-called default ratio of
5.2 percent.