* First-quarter earnings fall, but beat expectations

* CEO Portela sees defaults rising further this year

* Bank considers slashing borrowing costs, CEO says

* Shares drop 1.3 percent, in line with sector

By Aluísio Alves

SAO PAULO, April 26 Banco Santander Brasil , Brazil's largest foreign lender, expects loan defaults to keep climbing this year, a sign that a slowing economy and a slight deterioration of the nation's labor market will keep taking a toll on earnings.

The São Paulo-based bank expects loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the most widely followed gauge of delinquencies in the banking industry, to jump from 4.5 percent in the first quarter. Defaults would have jumped much further had not the bank sold 700 million reais ($372 million) worth of bad loans.

Executives at some of Santander Brasil's rivals said this week that delinquencies on personal and corporate loans will keep rising this year, backing off recent remarks pointing to a gradual recovery in asset quality. Lenders are growing increasingly concerned about the growing debt burden afflicting households and small-sized companies in Latin America's largest economy.

"The tendency for defaults is to climb this quarter, and maybe some easing should happen by year-end," Chief Executive Marcial Portela Álvarez told reporters at an event to discuss first-quarter results.

Santander shares fell 1.3 percent in late afternoon trading, compared with a slight 0.1 percent gain in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index.

Santander Brasil, the nation's fifth-biggest bank, reported a 16.8 percent drop in first-quarter recurring net income to 1.72 billion reais, still above the average 1.513 billion reais predicted by eight analysts in a Reuters poll. The number was provided using international accounting standards.

Based on Brazilian accounting guidelines, recurring profit, or net income excluding one-time items, fell 3.3 percent to 1.76 billion reais from a year earlier, mainly after the bank set aside more money to cover non-performing loans.

Banks in Brazil are faced with declining profitability as political pressure mounts to cut interest rates and a government growth model based on hefty credit expansion runs out of steam. Private banks risk assuming a less prudent stance on lending at a time when defaults are creeping up and Brazil's economy is struggling to regain momentum.

This month, President Dilma Rousseff called on private-sector banks to boost lending and cut rates to help revive a slowing economy. Portela said Santander Brasil is preparing to cut lending rates in coming weeks, without elaborating.

State-controlled banks Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest, and Caixa Econômica Federal are speeding up loan disbursements and cutting rates to force their rivals to follow suit.

Santander's net interest income rose 9.5 percent on an annual basis, and 18.5 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, helped by a surge in revenue stemming from the purchase and sale of financial securities. According to Saúl Martínez, an analyst with JPMorgan Securities, the trading-related gains might not be sustained over the coming quarters.

"In spite of the good top line, we have a generally cautious first take given substantial asset quality worsening and what we consider to be a low quality of earnings," Martínez wrote in a note to clients.

Santander Brasil, which has the biggest capital ratios among Brazil's top five banks, is well positioned to withstand an environment of lower rates and high defaults, analysts noted.

Driving earnings down was a 44.3 percent year-on-year jump in expenses related to provisions for bad loans, the bank said. The bank set aside 3.09 billion reais from earnings to cover loans gone bad.

($1 = 1.88 Brazilian reais) (Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Grebler)