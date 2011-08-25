* Move aims to manage capital base more efficiently
* Units have shed 36 percent this year, more than peers
* Former Chairman Barbosa stepped down on Wednesday
SAO PAULO, Aug 25 Banco Santander Brasil, the
country's fifth-biggest lender, plans to buy back as many as
57.01 million shares to prop up its main class of stock, which
has lost about 36 percent this year.
The Sao Paulo-based bank, also the Brazilian unit of
Spain's Banco Santander (SAN.MC), could repurchase either
units, which are locally traded shares comprised of preferred
and common stock, or U.S. traded stock (BSBR.N), according to a
regulatory filing.
The amount represents the equivalent of 1.5 percent of the
lender's capital base, the filing noted. Santander Brasil's
units (SANB11.SA) are the bank's most widely traded class of
stock.
The move aims to "maximize value creation for our
stakeholders through an efficient management of capital," the
filing said.
Pressure from investors has grown since Santander Brasil
sold shares for the first time late in 2009, as management
delivered credit and operational results below market
expectations. Santander Brasil's stock has led declines among
large financial stocks in Brazil this year -- a group of the
country's biggest listed lenders have tumbled 24 percent so far
in 2011.
When Santander Brasil had its IPO, officials estimated that
the bank's credit growth rate could exceed that of local rivals
by about 2 percentage points -- it currently trails that of its
main rivals by about 3 points.
Units were unchanged at 13.80 reais in early trading on
Thursday.
Fabio Barbosa, the executive who presided over Santander
Brasil's purchase of the local unit of ABN Amro in 2008 and the
initial public offering, stepped down as chairman on Wednesday.
Barbosa had already quit the chief executive post earlier this
year. [ID:nN1E77M1V1]
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Silvio Cascione;
editing by Maureen Bavdek)