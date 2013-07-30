Iberiabank to buy Sabadell United Bank for about $1 bln
Feb 28Iberiabank Corp said it would buy Sabadell United Bank NA from Spain's Banco de Sabadell SA in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $1.03 billion, to expand in the southern Florida market.
SAO PAULO, July 30 Banco Santander Brasil SA is considering acquisitions to strengthen its real estate and payroll-deductible loan portfolios, Chief Executive Jesús Zabalza told journalists on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the local affiliate of Spain's Banco Santander reported a stronger-than-expected profit in the second quarter as a sharp decline in defaults allowed the bank to cut bad-loan provisions.
MADRID, Feb 28 Spain's Banco Sabadell said late on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its Florida-based retail banking unit to Iberiabank Corp for $1 billion, leaving it with corporate and private banking operations in Miami.
* DIAMONDROCK ACQUIRES L'AUBERGE DE SEDONA AND ORCHARDS INN SEDONA FOR $97 MILLION