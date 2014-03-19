Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as Softbank slides, financials drag
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
SAO PAULO, March 19 Banco Santander Brasil SA's plan to increase debt and reduce excess capital will eventually help the lender deliver higher levels of profitability, Chief Financial Officer Carlos Galan said on Wednesday.
"This capital optimization plan that we concluded in January ... will help us tackle our bank's biggest Achilles' heel, profitability readings," Galan told investors at a shareholder held in Sao Paulo.
Santander Brasil's return on equity, a gauge of how well the bank spends shareholders' equity, is the lowest among Brazil's four largest listed banks. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
* Awarded a contract by Eni Ghana E&P Limited (a subsidiary of Eni, GNPC and Vitol), for onshore part of OCTP development of Sankofa field