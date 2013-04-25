BRIEF-Norsat posts Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
SAO PAULO, April 25 Banco Santander Brasil SA , the nation's largest foreign lender, posted first-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts' expectations.
Recurring profit, or net income excluding one-off items, plunged 14.2 percent to 1.518 billion reais ($755 million) from the prior three months, the bank said in a securities filing. Santander Brasil was expected to earn 1.33 billion reais in the quarter, according to an estimate of 10 analysts in a Thomson Reuters survey.
The profit came despite a surge in bad loan provisions and defaults and a decline in interest income. Late on Wednesday, the lender announced that it had appointed Jesús Zabalza as chief executive officer, replacing Marcial Portela Álvarez.
* Intersect ENT submits new drug application to FDA for office-based resolve steroid releasing implant for recurrent chronic sinus disease
