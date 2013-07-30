* Considers acquisitions to boost mortgage, payroll loans * Recurring profit at 1.4 bln reais beats poll estimates * Shares rise; Santander cut provisions as defaults fell By Aluísio Alves SAO PAULO, July 30 Banco Santander Brasil SA is considering acquisitions to accelerate growth in mortgage and payroll-deductible loans, Chief Executive Jesús Zabalza said on Tuesday, signaling plans to catch up with larger rivals. Zabalza declined to mention potential takeover targets, but said lower loan defaults at Brazil's No. 3 private-sector lender in the second quarter marked an "inflection point" in terms of profitability and market share positioning. Quarterly profit at the lender beat estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll as sliding defaults allowed the bank to cut bad-loan provisions. "It could be acquisitions or partnerships that help us consolidate and improve our market position in mortgage lending, in consigned credit, in rural credit too," Zabalza told reporters in São Paulo at an event to discuss second-quarter earnings. Santander Brasil earned 1.4 billion reais ($651 million) in recurring profit, which excludes one-time items. Analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll had expected 1.27 billion reais. Recurring profit was down 7.2 percent from the prior quarter due to sliding net interest income and a tumble in gains from the purchase and sale of financial securities. Loan growth slowed in the 12 months through the end of June, signaling caution at Santander Brasil as defaults surged in previous quarters. From the first quarter, lending growth accelerated 3 percent, slightly above other private-sector peers, driving the bank's loan book to a total 218.05 billion reais. Units of Santander Brasil, a blend of common and preferred shares that is the bank's most widely traded class of stock, rose as much as 4.3 percent when markets opened early on Tuesday. The units were trading 1.8 percent higher in later morning trading in São Paulo. Santander Brasil late on Monday announced to buy back as many as 76 million units, or 2 percent of outstanding shares, through the next 12 months. Zabalza said the bank will aim at return on equity of 15 percent in the coming quarters, a result of stringent expense controls, a better loan mix with lower defaults and stable margins and rising fee income. The bank's ROE, as the indicator is known, was 10.9 percent in the quarter - way above the 9.8 percent estimate in the poll. Net interest margin, or the average lending rate charged on loans, is likely to rise in coming quarters, Zabalza said, without elaborating. Spreads, or the difference between the interest that banks charge on loans and their cost of funding, slipped half a percentage point to 11.3 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. "We are hopeful that financial margins will show some improvement," Zabalza said. Recurring profit fell 4.3 percent from a year earlier. Provisions fell 5 percent to 3.202 billion reais, well below analysts' expectations for 3.45 billion reais, as loan delinquencies plummeted. Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a benchmark indicator for defaults, slumped to the equivalent of 5.2 percent of total outstanding loans in the second quarter from 5.8 percent in the first quarter. The São Paulo-based bank is a subsidiary of Spain's Banco Santander SA and is Brazil's largest foreign lender.