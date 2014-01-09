GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on doubts over Trump policies; gold rallies
Oil prices lowest since Nov on expanding U.S. inventories
Jan 9 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc , the U.S. consumer-finance arm of Spanish lender Banco Santander SA, is seeking to raise up to $1.56 billlion in an initial public offering.
Santander Consumer expects to price 65.2 million shares between $22 and $24 per share, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. ()
March 22 Kinder Morgan Inc said it had booked all of the 22,000 barrels per day of capacity it had offered to the oil industry on its Canadian Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project earlier this month, following a dip in shipper commitments.
* COBALTECH MINING INC SAYS CHRISTOPHER P. CHERRY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER