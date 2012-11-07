Nov 7 - Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A. on Tuesday sold $1 billion of senior necured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Santander were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO AMT $1 BLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 11/09/2022 TYPE SR NT ISS PRICE 98.183 FIRST PAY 05/09/2013 MOODY'S NR YIELD 4.351 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/09/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 260 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS