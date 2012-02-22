MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 16
DUBAI, Feb 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 Santarus Inc and Depomed Inc said they settled a patent dispute with generic drugmaker Lupin Ltd that will allow the Indian company to launch copycat version of their diabetes drug Glumetza by 2016.
Lupin could start selling the generic drug on Feb. 1, 2016, or earlier under certain circumstances.
Last month, Lupin said it received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for generic Glumetza.
Santarus shares were up 2.45 percent at $4.60 in extended trade. They closed at $4.50 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Depomed shares closed at $6.38. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
DUBAI, Feb 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEATTLE/NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co handily defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as almost three-quarters of workers at the plant who voted rejected union representation.
* As of Feb 10, cos' pretax profit rose 9 pct on year - Mizuho