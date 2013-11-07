* Offer price of $32/share is 37 pct above Santarus'
Thursday close
* Salix expects deal to add to earnings in 2014
* sees FY 2013 adj EPS $3.20 vs. est $3.24
* Santarus shares up 37 pct, Salix up nearly 10 pct in
extended trade
(Adds conf call comments, details and share movement)
Nov 7 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will
buy Santarus Inc for about $2.6 billion to boost its
portfolio of drugs with a complementary set of products from the
specialty pharmaceutical company.
The $32 per share offer is a 37 percent premium to Santarus'
Thursday close on the Nasdaq.
Santarus shares rose to $31.90 in extended trade, while
shares of Salix were up 10 percent to trade at $77.99.
Both Salix and Santarus have a number of products on the
market and in clinical development, but none of their target
markets overlap, Salix Chief Executive Carolyn Logan said on a
conference call with analysts.
The combined company will have a portfolio of 22 marketed
products.
Santarus also reported third-quarter results that were well
above analysts' estimates, helped mainly by robust sales of its
diabetes drug Glumetza and heartburn drug Zegerid.
Salix -- which sells the traveler's diarrhea drug Xifaxan
and constipation drug Relistor -- reported weak third-quarter
results, but forecast better-than-expected earnings for 2013.
The company is also expecting to post solid earnings in 2014
as it looks to gain from the Santarus deal.
Salix said it expects the deal - approved by the boards of
both the companies - to close in the first quarter of 2014 and
to significantly contribute to earnings in the same year.
Salix expects adjusted earnings of $5 per share in 2014, up
from $3.20 per share it forecast for the current year.
Analysts expect Salix to report a full-year 2013 profit of
$3.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Salix plans to pay for the acquisition with about $800
million in cash on hand and $1.95 billion in financing from
Jefferies Finance LLC.
Jefferies LLC is advising Salix on the deal, with Covington
& Burling LLP as legal counsel. Santarus is being advised by
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co and Latham & Watkins LLP is its legal
adviser.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das and Anil D'Silva)