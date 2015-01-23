Jan 23 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* In FY company reported increased net sales of 2.6 million Swiss francs ($3 million)(2013: 1.3 million Swiss francs) from sales of Raxone

* Together with financing in aggregate gross amount of 15.7 million Swiss francs had 17.4 million Swiss francs in cash and cash equivalents by end of 2014 (Dec. 31, 2013: 5.0 million Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.8716 Swiss francs)