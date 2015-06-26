BRIEF-Top Choice Medical Investment unit obtains high-tech enterprise recognition and to enjoy tax preference
* Says its stomatological hospital unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise, and to enjoy a tax preference of 15 pct for three years
ZURICH, June 26 Santhera Pharmaceuticals said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had recommended approving its Raxone drug for treating Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON).
"We are very excited about the CHMP's positive opinion, which recognizes the urgent medical need for a treatment for this devastating disease," Chief Executive Thomas Meier said on Friday.
"We can now execute on our plans to ensure Raxone is made available to patients in the EU as soon as the European Commission marketing authorization is received."
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Oliver Hirt)
* Anavex Life Sciences says presentation of new mechanism of action data related to Anavex compounds targeting sigma-1 receptor at ad/pd(tm) 2017 meeting