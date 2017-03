Sept 9 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG : * Says H1 net sales 0.83 million Swiss francs versus 1.13 million Swiss francs year ago * Says H1 net result -3.09 million francs versus -0.88 million francs year ago * Says H1 gross profit 0.75 million francs versus 1 million francs year ago * Believes with additional 13.4 million francs, has sufficient cash to support

commercial introduction of Raxone in Europe * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage