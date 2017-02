SYDNEY Oct 28 Australia's Santos Ltd said it had agreed to sell its interest in the Evans Shoal field, offshore northern Australia for up to $350 million.

Santos did not name the buyer but said it was a major international exploration and production company already operating in Australia.

Santos has a 40 percent interest in the field and is the operator. Malaysia's Petronas and Shell own 25 percent each, with Osaka Gas holding 10 percent.

