* H2 2011 underlying profit A$217 mln v A$259 mln consensus

* Maintains 2012 production forecast

* Gladstone LNG on track to start producing in 2015

* Shares dip 0.6% in firmer market

MELBOURNE, Feb 17 Australian oil and gas producer Santos reported a 31 percent rise in underlying profit for the second half of 2011, but missed analysts' forecasts as its tax rate was higher than expected.

The company said on Friday the $16 billion Gladstone LNG (GLNG) project in Queensland was on track to start producing LNG in 2015, and its Papua New Guinea LNG project was on track to begin producing in 2014.

Santos also said it expected to make a final investment decision on the Bonaparte floating LNG project in 2014.

Despite the weaker than expected result, analysts said earnings were solid given gas and oil production had dropped 5 percent to 47.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2011.

Santos maintained its outlook for output to grow to between 51 and 55 mmboe this year, underpinned by projects that started producing last year.

Net profit for July-December 2011 fell to A$249 million ($267 million) from A$302 million a year earlier, short of analysts' forecasts around A$353 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-half underlying profit, which excluded asset sales, rose to A$217 million from A$166 million, 16 percent below analysts' forecasts around A$259 million.

Ahead of Friday's results, analysts were forecasting underlying 2012 profits to grow to around A$614 million.

Santos shares fell 0.6 percent to A$13.47 in early deals, lagging a 0.6 percent rise in the broader market. ($1 = 0.9331 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)