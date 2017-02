SYDNEY Aug 19 Australian oil and gas firm Santos more than doubled its first-half net profit following asset sales, and maintained its production guidance.

Santos said on Friday net profit for the six months was A$504 million ($525 million) compared to A$198 million a year ago. The result included A$246 million from asset sales.

Underlying profit rose 12 percent to A$236 million.

The company reiterated it was on track to deliver first liquefied natural gas from its flagship $16 billion Gladstone LNG (GLNG) project in 2015.

($1 = 0.962 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)