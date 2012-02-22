* Eastern Star failed to report spills, leaks to govt
* Incidents occurred before Santos takeover in November 2011
* Santos to make initial $20 mln investment to upgrade
Eastern Star ops
* Santos scales back ops while during Eastern Star upgrade,
remediation
PERTH, Feb 22 Australian coal seam miner
Santos said on Wednesday it would spend $20 million to
fix what it said was minor damage to the environment from
several unreported leaks of contaminated water at projects
operated by a firm it acquired last year.
The disposal of contaminated water from coal seam gas mining
is one of the most controversial aspects of the multi-billion
dollar industry, with opponents saying there are insufficient
safeguards to protect the groundwater and arable land.
Santos took over Eastern Star Gas, which only has projects
in the New South Wales state, in 2011, and reported a series of
spills had occurred shortly after the acquisition.
Santos, however, said a full review of Eastern Star's
operations revealed the company had a history of contaminated
water spills that were never reported, but said the level of
contaminants did not pose a serious risk to the environment or
to humans.
"The Santos report has identified an unacceptable culture in
Eastern Star of accepting minor spills, failures in reporting
and the possibility of unapproved land clearing on some sites,"
Santos said in a statement.
Santos said a small area of vegetation had died near an
Eastern Star reverse osmosis plant due to the accidental release
of coal seam gas water, adding that the spill "should not have
occurred and would have been preventable if Eastern Star had
appropriate processes in place."
Producing coal seam gas, also known as coal seam methane,
requires drawing large amounts of water from coal beds or seams
to unlock gas.
The water, which is often very salty and contains heavy
metals, is supposed to be treated in reverse osmosis plants
before being released back into the environment.
The coal seam gas industry is in the early stages of
development in New South Wales, where the spills occurred, but
has been booming in the last few years in the neighbouring state
of Queensland, with Santos, BG Group and Origin
Energy heading $45 billion worth of export projects.
Opponents of the industry are calling for an outright ban on
coal seam drilling in highly productive farmland and other
areas.
