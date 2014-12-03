* Scraps hybrid capital raising plan, seeks to cut costs

MELBOURNE, Dec 4 Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd scrapped plans to raise 1 billion euros after plunging oil prices pushed up potential borrowing costs, and said it will focus instead on cutting costs, knocking its shares to a near 10-year low.

The company said on Thursday its plan to tap investors through an issue of euro hybrids had been designed to give it flexibility, and was not due to any shortage of cash, however analysts said Santos was the most vulnerable of Australia's oil and gas producers to plunging oil prices.

Oil prices have tumbled about 40 percent since June due to oversupply and sluggish global demand growth. The slide worsened over the past week after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided not to cut production.

Santos is in the final stages of building an $18.5 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Queensland, and outlined plans last week to spend A$2.7 billion on projects in 2015 including Cooper Basin gas, exploration, and a Papua New Guinea LNG project.

UBS, which cut its recommendation on Santos to neutral from buy on Wednesday, said Santos' credit rating was under pressure and it may have to sell assets or cut its dividend, after just recently putting in place plans to step up its dividend.

"Santos is the hardest hit," UBS said in a Dec. 3 note. "Its high levels of debt combined with its desire to protect its credit rating combined with a real risk of sustained low oil prices leads our renewed caution on the stock," UBS said.

UBS cut its forecasts for benchmark Brent crude to $69.75 a barrel in 2015 and $80 in 2016, down from $100 for both years.

Santos shares fell 9 percent in early Thursday trade and have lost nearly 30 percent in the five trading sessions since OPEC's decision.

Santos spokesman Rob Malinauskas said the company's intention was to maintain an investment grade credit rating.

Santos said it has a strong funding position, including about A$2 billion ($1.7 billion) in available cash, and had no plans to raise funds through a share sale.

"Given the current oil price environment, it is prudent for the company to review its spending plans for 2015 and we expect to significantly reduce capital and operating expenditure," Chief Financial Officer Andrew Seaton said in a statement.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan were to have led the hybrid capital raising for Santos.

(1 US dollar = 1.1902 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)