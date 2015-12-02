MELBOURNE Dec 2 Shares in Santos Ltd
went on a trading halt on Wednesday amid speculation its retail
investors bought only about a third of the A$1.35 billion ($987
million) of shares offered by the oil and gas producer in a move
to pay down debt.
The sale to retail investors was part of a A$2.5 billion
entitlement offer announced in November after Santos snubbed a
takeover offer and sold some assets to cut debt and prepare for
a prolonged period of weak oil prices.
The offer was fully underwritten by Citi, Deutsche
Bank and UBS, who will put the remaining
shares up for auction on Thursday.
Santos declined to comment immediately on how big the
shortfall was on the retail sale, which followed the offer of
$1.17 billion of new stock to institutional investors, who took
up about 86 percent of their entitlements.
The Australian Financial Review newspaper said there was
talk that the underwriters were left holding between A$900
million and A$1 billion worth of shares.
Citi, Deutsche and UBS spokeswomen were not immediately
available to comment.
The offer was priced at A$3.85 a share, which was a massive
35 percent discount to Santos' closing price before it was
announced.
Santos shares last traded at A$4.06, down 43 percent this
year and well below the A$6.88 a share offered by its jilted
suitor Scepter, a fund backed by Brunei and United Arab Emirates
royals.
($1 = 1.3678 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Stephen Coates)