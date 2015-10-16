* First cargo heads to South Korea
* One of seven new projects set to triple Australia's LNG
exports
* Helps push up shares in operator Santos
(Adds Australia minister, analyst comment)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Oct 16 The first cargo from the $18.5
billion Gladstone liquefied natural gas project left on Friday,
the second of seven new Australian developments putting the
country on track to overtake Qatar as the world's top LNG
exporter in the next three years.
The launch was a rare piece of good news for Santos Ltd
, the operator of the project, which is racing to sell
assets to cut its $8.8 billion in net debt and help it ride out
what is expected to be a prolonged period of weak oil prices.
The maiden cargo from the world's second LNG plant fed by
coal seam gas is headed to Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) in
South Korea, just as spot LNG prices in Asia LNG-AS have
tumbled to a record low.
Most of Gladstone's 7.8 million tonnes a year production is
locked into 20-year oil-linked contracts with KOGAS and
Malaysia's Petronas, both of which are partners in the
project along with France's Total SA, giving the
owners confidence in long-term returns.
"(This) is a robust project and will generate strong cash
flows for the business for decades to come," Santos Chief
Executive David Knox said in a statement.
But the expected profits have been crushed since Gladstone
was approved in January 2011, with oil prices halving and the
global gas market slumping with the advent of abundant shale gas
in the United States.
"It's very important to get (Gladstone) up and running. But
the challenge is beyond the current wave of LNG projects. The
outlook beyond that looks very difficult," said UBS analyst Nik
Burns.
The oil price collapse, high labour costs and potential
competition from the United States, Canada and east Africa have
put $180 billion of potential Australian LNG expansions and
developments at risk and sparked a government push to lure Asian
investors.
Resources Minister Josh Frydenberg visited Japan this week
to promote Australia's reliability as a supplier to the world's
largest LNG importer, touting moves to simplify environmental
approvals and speed up labour agreements for new projects.
"While Australia is seeing - and globally all countries are
seeing - less and less investment as prices come down, there is
still an urgent need for these investments to take place,"
Frydenberg told reporters in Tokyo.
Santos shares jumped over 4 percent on Friday, adding to a
sharp rebound off a 15-year low this month after rival Origin
Energy, facing similar debt woes amid the start-up of a
new LNG project, won support for a $1.8 billion share sale.
($1 = 1.3646 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Additional reporting by Osamu
Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Bernard Orr and Joseph Radford)