MELBOURNE Oct 12 Australian oil and gas
producer Santos Ltd said on Monday it would cut around
200 jobs, or 6 percent of its staff, as it looks for A$100
million ($73 million) in additional savings to ride out weak oil
prices.
Santos is in the process of a strategic review in which it
is considering selling a range of assets to cut its A$8.8
billion in net debt, in a bid to to avoid selling new shares at
a time when investors have already seen their stock battered.
The latest job cuts, mostly at its Adelaide headquarters,
come on top of 565 jobs already shed, with the company trying to
simplify its eastern Australia business, including the Cooper
Basin operations that used to be its core.
Santos shares sank to a 15-year low in late September but
have since rebounded 50 percent to trade at A$5.93, buoyed by an
oil price rally and a takeover proposal from Woodside Petroleum
for Oil Search Ltd, a partner in Santos' prized asset, the Papua
New Guinea liquefied natural gas project.
Analysts have said the A$11.7 billion bid for Oil Search,
which owns a 29 percent stake in PNG LNG, implied a valuation of
around A$6 billion for Santos' 13.5 percent stake in the
project.
Santos, which recently started producing at another LNG
project, Gladstone LNG in Queensland, is due to report September
quarter production on Oct. 23.
($1 = 1.3643 Australian dollars)
