* Santos invites bids amid strategic review
* CEO Knox to be replaced as Gladstone LNG starts up
* Half-year profit dives 88 percent, misses forecasts
* Shares up 2 pct after plumbing 12-year low
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Aug 21 Australia's Santos Ltd
put its assets on the block after being approached by
unnamed parties and moved to replace its chief executive, just
as its flagship $18.5 billion Gladstone liquefied natural gas
project is set to start up.
Santos on Friday appointed Peter Coates as executive
chairman following a one-third slide in its share price this
year, and said it was looking for a successor for Managing
Director David Knox.
Coates will lead a strategic review, with Deutsche Bank and
Lazard advising, with Santos saying parties had expressed
interest in some of its assets and "strategic initiatives".
The company said it expected more interest after Friday's
announcement.
"No options will be ruled out from consideration," Coates
said in a statement.
Santos' shares slid 8 percent in early trade to a 12-year
low of A$5.18, but recovered to trade up 2.5 percent.
Knox declined to comment on any of the approaches and gave
no deadline for Coates' review, but said it was urgent, given
the impact of falling oil prices on Santos' shares.
"You can be absolutely assured he's going to turn over every
stone and drive this with real pace and vigour over the coming
months," Knox told analysts on a conference call.
Santos has been under pressure to shore up its balance sheet
since oil prices began sliding last year and has opted to slash
costs and rather than sell new shares to boost its funding,
spooking investors.
Its net debt of A$8.8 billion is now well above its A$5.7
billion market value.
"The investment thesis for Santos is based on higher oil
prices. I can place that bet with lower risk through other
vehicles, given the significant amount of debt they've got and
that equity holders take on the losses if the strategy is
wrong," said Paul Phillips, a partner at Perennial Growth
Management.
Santos had been counting on output from its share of the
Papua New Guinea LNG project, which began exporting last year,
and a late-September start-up for the Gladstone LNG project to
boost its coffers, but weak oil-linked LNG prices have hammered
earnings.
On Friday it reported a worse-than-expected 88 percent slide
in underlying net profit for the six months to June to A$32
million ($23 million).
It cut its interim dividend by a quarter to 15 cents a
share.
Gladstone LNG is one of the world's first three coal seam
gas-to-LNG projects, all in Australia's Queensland state and all
starting up just as oil prices have sunk to 6-1/2 year lows.
($1 = 1.3633 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)