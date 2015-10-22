MELBOURNE Oct 22 Australian oil and gas
producer Santos Ltd, looking to beef up its balance
sheet after knocking back a $5 billion takeover offer this week,
flagged on Friday it would cut capital spending by a further 10
percent this year.
Santos also lowered the top end of its 2015 oil and gas
production forecast by 5 million barrels to 57 million to 59
million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), blaming the change on
unscheduled outages and lower than expected demand for its gas
in Queensland.
It said capital spending would drop to A$1.8 billion ($1.3
billion), as it deferred some development activity amid a wider
strategic review and auction of assets as it races to cut its
A$8.8 billion net debt pile.
Santos on Thursday rejected a A$7.1 billion bid from
Scepter, a firm backed by the royal families of Brunei and the
United Arab Emirates, calling the offer opportunistic and saying
the conditions would have hurt consideration of other
alternatives.
Its third-quarter sales revenue fell 24 percent to A$808
million, hit by weaker oil prices. This was partly offset by a 4
percent rise in gas production to 14.5 mmboe, due mostly to its
prized stake in the Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas (LNG)
project.
"We said that we would produce more for less and this
quarter's figures are a strong reflection of that. Year to date
production is up 10 percent while capex is down 55 percent and
unit production costs are down 15 percent," Santos CEO David
Knox said in a statement.
Santos has just started exporting from its $18.5 billion
Gladstone LNG project, the biggest project it has ever built and
operated, boosting its credentials as a gas supplier to Asia.
($1 = 1.3864 Australian dollars)
