MELBOURNE, April 22 Australia's Santos Ltd
reported a 1 percent rise in first quarter revenue as
it stepped up coal seam gas sales to its Gladstone liquefied
natural gas (LNG) plant, offsetting a collapse in oil and gas
prices.
Sales volumes in the March quarter rocketed 40 percent to
21.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).
Revenue inched up to A$835 million from A$825 million in the
period a year earlier, roughly in line with a forecast from RBC,
as its average realised price fell 28 percent.
Train 1 at Gladstone LNG, which shipped its first cargo last
October, produced at an annual rate of 3.8 million tonnes a year
in the March quarter, and Santos said it expects to begin
producing LNG from the second unit at Gladstone this quarter.
Santos' chief executive, Kevin Gallagher, who took the reins
in February, days after the company's shares hit a 23-year low,
said he remained focused on how to position the company to
withstand weak oil prices.
"We will continue to look for opportunities to lift
productivity and reduce costs to drive long-term value for
shareholders," he said in a statement.
The company reaffirmed it expects to sell between 76 and 83
mmboe this year.
Shares in Santos have jumped more than 80 percent in recent
months following a recovery in oil prices and are currently at a
near six-month high at A$4.63.
