* Annual underlying profit rises 6 pct to $533 mln
* Final dividend held steady at A$0.15
* Gladstone LNG on track to start exporting in H2 2015
* Santos says has ample gas to meet GLNG contracts for 20
years
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Feb 20 Oil and gas producer Santos
Ltd reported a 6 percent rise in underlying profit for
2014, boosted by liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales from Papua
New Guinea, but disappointed with its dividend as it looks to
save cash amid an oil price slump.
Santos, which has a share in ExxonMobil's PNG LNG project
launched last May and said it was on track to start exports from
its flagship $18.5 billion project, Gladstone LNG (GLNG), in the
second half of this year, has been hard hit by a 50 percent drop
in oil prices.
Its shares hit a 10-year low in December, while analysts
have also raised doubts that the Gladstone project will have
enough gas from coal seam gas fields to meet its contracts for
20 years.
Santos Chief Executive David Knox said on Friday the company
would cut its operating costs by 10 percent in 2015 as well as
slashing capital spending by a quarter, and insisted that GLNG
would be profitable even if oil fell as far as $40 a barrel.
Knox said the Gladstone project would have ample supplies
from proven reserves, gas from third parties and its own
resource base, which has yet to be confirmed as economic.
He was also encouraged that wells at one of the company's
coal seam gas fields had proven to be 20 percent more productive
than expected.
"That's a really important result for us, and it does mean
we can reduce our capital spend," he told reporters.
Santos said it had proven and probable gas reserves of 5,600
petajoules, but below a prediction for 2014 made four years ago
for 8,000 PJ, noted Credit Suisse analyst Mark Samter.
"So what gives us any confidence that they'll have enough
gas?" said Samter.
Santos' underlying profit rose to A$533 million ($415
million) in 2014 from A$504 million a year earlier, but was
below analysts' forecasts around A$544 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It held its final dividend steady at 15
cents, which was 25 percent below market forecasts.
Santos shares fell 2.8 percent in afternoon trade,
underperforming the broader market.
The company also put in place a fully underwritten dividend
reinvestment plan, which analysts said was not in line with its
progressive dividend policy as it effectively would not be
paying out any cash.
Knox said Santos continued to see raising funds through a
share sale as a last resort to ease the strain on its balance
sheet and would even be willing to risk a cut in its credit
rating to one notch above junk status.
($1 = 1.2839 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)