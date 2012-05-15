ADELAIDE May 15 Australia's Santos on Tuesday said an expansion of the Papua New Guinea LNG project to include a third train is now probable given recent gas discoveries in the area.

"There's a good prospect that we'll have a train 3, it's hard to tell when," Santos chief executive David Knox told reporters.

The Papua New Guinea LNG project is a joint venture between Exxon Mobil, Oil Search, Santos, Japan's JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration, a unit of JX Holdings, and the Papua New Guinea government.

