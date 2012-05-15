EXCLUSIVE-Polish "bluff" in EU climate talks tests bloc's patience
* Wedded to coal energy, Poland balks at draft EU climate law
ADELAIDE May 15 Australia's Santos on Tuesday said an expansion of the Papua New Guinea LNG project to include a third train is now probable given recent gas discoveries in the area.
"There's a good prospect that we'll have a train 3, it's hard to tell when," Santos chief executive David Knox told reporters.
The Papua New Guinea LNG project is a joint venture between Exxon Mobil, Oil Search, Santos, Japan's JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration, a unit of JX Holdings, and the Papua New Guinea government.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
Feb 3 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 13th week in the last 14, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added 17 oil rigs in the week to Feb. 3, bringing the total count up to 583, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there were 46
PARIS, Feb 3 Two Japanese firms agreed to buy a combined 10 percent stake in the new company being split off from Areva for 500 million euros ($538 million) on Friday, helping a state-backed rescue of the French nuclear group.