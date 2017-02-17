Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
MELBOURNE Feb 17 Santos Ltd said partners in the Caldita-Barossa gas fields off northern Australia aim to make a final investment decision in the next two years on whether to develop the project.
The partners, led by ConocoPhillips, plan to start initial engineering and design work in late 2017 and to reach a final investment decision in late 2018 or early 2019, Santos Managing Director Kevin Gallagher told analysts at a results briefing.
ConocoPhillips, Santos and an affiliate of South Korea's SK Holdings Co own Caldita-Barossa, which would supply the Darwin liquefied natural gas plant.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.