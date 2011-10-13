LONDON Oct 13 Hector Sants, the head of
Britain's financial watchdog, met U.S. counterpart Mary Schapiro
on Thursday, days before the European Commission is expected to
unveil a draft law on sweeping reform of EU securities trading
rules.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said the two chiefs
discussed topics such as cross-border enforcement cases,
regulatory reform, oversight of over-the-counter derivatives
trading and clearing, high-frequency trading, market
surveillance and short selling.
"Close cooperation between the FSA and the SEC (Securities
and Exchange Commission) is important as we seek to meet the G20
commitment to enhance transparency, mitigate systemic risk and
protect against market abuse," Sants said.
The meeting came ahead of a busy week in the European
regulation calendar. European MiFID II measures expected next
week will crack down on high-frequency trading, expand the scope
of existing rules to commodities and bonds and introduce tougher
corporate governance requirements.
The International Organisation of Securities Commissions
(IOSCO) is also expected to publish recommendations on
regulating high-frequency trading next week.
The FSA and SEC have held senior-level meetings, called
"strategic dialogue meetings", since 2006. Sants said they
allowed the two agencies to find common ground, build on areas
of mutual interest and identify potential regulatory gaps.
"As Europe and the U.S. continue to enhance regulation in
the wake of the financial crisis, working with all of our
counterparts is essential to help prevent regulatory arbitrage,
especially in the areas involving over-the-counter derivatives
and market structure," said Schapiro.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Will Waterman)