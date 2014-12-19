BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
Dec 19 Sanxiang Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement to sell 4 percent stake in Shenzhen-based property firm for 136.15 million yuan ($21.89 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zbfDIn
($1 = 6.2196 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: