HONG KONG Oct 12 The chief executive and
chairman of Sany Heavy Equipment International have
resigned, the Chinese company said on Friday, as the
construction industry grapples with a slowdown in the world's
second largest economy.
Sany Heavy Equipment, which makes and sells mining
excavation and transportation equipment, said Zhou Wanchun, its
departing CEO and a member of the strategic investment
committee, will rejoin Sany Heavy Industry as a
senior manager.
Mao Zhongwu has also resigned as chairman of the board, the
strategic investment committee and nomination committee. The
company said this was to spend more time attending to the
company's off-highway mining truck business.
Zhao Xiangzhang, a director of parent Sany Group and a
former financial controller of Sany Heavy Industry, has been
appointed CEO and chairman of the board and the strategic
investment committee, Sany Heavy Equipment said.
Sany Heavy Industry, last month asked to waive financial
covenants on its loans, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point
reported. The company in January had agreed to pay 360 million
euros ($466 million) for privately owned German concrete pump
maker Putzmeister Holding.
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
