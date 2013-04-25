BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 26 Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd, China's largest construction gear maker, looks set to claw back from a disastrous 2012 as Beijing's new leadership team pours more investment into urban development.

Demand for earth-moving machines, used to build roads, bridges, ports and tunnels, has begun to recover mildly since March - when Xi Jinping formally took over as China's president - according to industry executives interviewed by Reuters.

Since then, Xi has pledged to actively but prudently push ahead with urbanisation of smaller cities. China's fixed asset investment rose 20.9 percent from a year earlier in the January-to-March period.

A decline in excavator sales narrowed to 6 percent in March from a year earlier, improving significantly from a 47 percent plunge in the January-February period and a 34 percent decline in 2012, according to analysts at JPMorgan.

That bodes well for Sany. Compared with its closest rival, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd , it has a more diversified product mix, including excavators, concrete machinery, road rollers, piling machines and cranes used in infrastructure projects and in container ports.

"Sany has a more balanced portfolio compared with Zoomlion. It was also affected by the slowing economy last year and the property curbs which hit the concrete machinery segment badly, but definitely not as much as," said Xu Mingle, an analyst at BOC International.

Sany, which posted a nearly 60 percent drop in profit during the July-September quarter last year, will report results for 2012 and the first quarter of 2013 on Friday. Analysts expect earnings to be flat or down slightly for the first three months of the year, with growth resuming in the current second quarter.

In contrast, Zoomlion, whose product lineup is more focused on machines used to build buildings, warned earlier this month of an up to 80 percent drop when it reports first-quarter earnings on Friday.

Reflecting the diverging outlook of the two companies, Sany's Shanghai-traded shares have declined 6.1 percent so far this year while Zoomlion's Hong Kong-traded shares have slumped 28.4 percent.

SUPPLY GLUT

China's heavy machinery sector slumped last year as companies struggled with mounting inventory and low utilisation rates, after a glut in machinery spending spurred by China's massive stimulus programme in 2008.

Caterpillar Inc investor relations director Mike DeWalt said earlier this week that sales of its construction gear in China improved in the first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

"While that is a move in the right direction and we are encouraged by it, it is probably still a little too soon to call it a trend that will continue. We'll wait and see how the rest of the year shapes up," he told analysts during a post-earnings telephone conference.

While demand for non-building related machines have started to improve slightly, Beijing's tight control over the property sector because of inflation concerns will continue to weigh on concrete machinery, industry executives said.

On March 1, the central government announced it planned to introduce a 20 percent capital gains tax and higher down-payments and mortgage rates for second-time home buyers in cities where prices were deemed to be rising too fast.

Another factor that is likely to hold back Zoomlion is its leasing business, which bolstered its bottom line during China's economic boom in 2010-2011.

"Leasing is a two-edged sword. It can help you win new deals when the economy is good, but you might end up with a lot of defaults once the economy starts to slow," said He Xin, an analyst with Donghai Securities.

Zoomlion's accounts receivable worsened in the first quarter due to sluggish demand for concrete machinery, JP Morgan said in the research note, without providing detailed figures.

"There won't be any quick fix for Zoomlion as long as the government continues its effort to keep the property market in check." said BOC's Xu.