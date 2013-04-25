By Fang Yan and Kazunori Takada
| BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 26
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 26 Sany Heavy Industry
Co Ltd, China's largest construction gear maker,
looks set to claw back from a disastrous 2012 as Beijing's new
leadership team pours more investment into urban development.
Demand for earth-moving machines, used to build roads,
bridges, ports and tunnels, has begun to recover mildly since
March - when Xi Jinping formally took over as China's president
- according to industry executives interviewed by Reuters.
Since then, Xi has pledged to actively but prudently push
ahead with urbanisation of smaller cities. China's fixed asset
investment rose 20.9 percent from a year earlier in the
January-to-March period.
A decline in excavator sales narrowed to 6 percent in March
from a year earlier, improving significantly from a 47 percent
plunge in the January-February period and a 34 percent decline
in 2012, according to analysts at JPMorgan.
That bodes well for Sany. Compared with its closest rival,
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd
, it has a more diversified product mix,
including excavators, concrete machinery, road rollers, piling
machines and cranes used in infrastructure projects and in
container ports.
"Sany has a more balanced portfolio compared with Zoomlion.
It was also affected by the slowing economy last year and the
property curbs which hit the concrete machinery segment badly,
but definitely not as much as," said Xu Mingle, an analyst at
BOC International.
Sany, which posted a nearly 60 percent drop in profit during
the July-September quarter last year, will report results for
2012 and the first quarter of 2013 on Friday. Analysts expect
earnings to be flat or down slightly for the first three months
of the year, with growth resuming in the current second quarter.
In contrast, Zoomlion, whose product lineup is more focused
on machines used to build buildings, warned earlier this month
of an up to 80 percent drop when it reports first-quarter
earnings on Friday.
Reflecting the diverging outlook of the two companies,
Sany's Shanghai-traded shares have declined 6.1 percent so far
this year while Zoomlion's Hong Kong-traded shares have slumped
28.4 percent.
SUPPLY GLUT
China's heavy machinery sector slumped last year as
companies struggled with mounting inventory and low utilisation
rates, after a glut in machinery spending spurred by China's
massive stimulus programme in 2008.
Caterpillar Inc investor relations director Mike
DeWalt said earlier this week that sales of its construction
gear in China improved in the first quarter compared with the
same period a year earlier.
"While that is a move in the right direction and we are
encouraged by it, it is probably still a little too soon to call
it a trend that will continue. We'll wait and see how the rest
of the year shapes up," he told analysts during a post-earnings
telephone conference.
While demand for non-building related machines have started
to improve slightly, Beijing's tight control over the property
sector because of inflation concerns will continue to weigh on
concrete machinery, industry executives said.
On March 1, the central government announced it planned to
introduce a 20 percent capital gains tax and higher
down-payments and mortgage rates for second-time home buyers in
cities where prices were deemed to be rising too fast.
Another factor that is likely to hold back Zoomlion is its
leasing business, which bolstered its bottom line during China's
economic boom in 2010-2011.
"Leasing is a two-edged sword. It can help you win new deals
when the economy is good, but you might end up with a lot of
defaults once the economy starts to slow," said He Xin, an
analyst with Donghai Securities.
Zoomlion's accounts receivable worsened in the first quarter
due to sluggish demand for concrete machinery, JP Morgan said in
the research note, without providing detailed figures.
"There won't be any quick fix for Zoomlion as long as the
government continues its effort to keep the property market in
check." said BOC's Xu.