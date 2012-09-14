(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (Reuters Basis Point) - Construction machinery manufacturer Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd is asking to waive the financial covenants on its existing loans, sources said.

According to sources, the company is asking to waive the net debt to tangible net worth covenant.

Existing lenders are asked to respond by September 21.

According to Thomson Reuters LPC data, Sany Heavy has a US$160 million three-year onshore loan from June this year, and a US$350 million three-year offshore loan from August last year.

Parent firm Sany Group Co Ltd has a US$200 million three-year offshore loan from May this year and a US$175.5 million three-year offshore loan from March last year. Last year's loan had a full guarantee by Export-Import Bank of China.

Reuters reported on August 31 that Sany Heavy missed forecasts with a 28 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, its biggest quarterly profit drop since 2008, as the country's economic slowdown led to a jump in unpaid bills. For the first-half, Sany's net profit fell 13 percent to Rmb5.2 billion.

China, the world's largest construction market, has lost steam since the second half of 2011, with the country's economic growth rate slowing to 7.6 percent in the last quarter, the slowest pace in more than three years, Reuters reported. (Reporting By Jacqueline Poh)