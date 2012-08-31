* Outlook overshadowed by high receivables, inventories

* Sany's Shanghai-listed shares fall nearly 3 percent

By Alison Leung

HONG KONG, Aug 31 China excavator maker Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd missed forecasts with a 28 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, its biggest quarterly profit drop since 2008, as the country's economic slowdown led to an increase in unpaid bills.

The outlook for the industry is further clouded by a flood of unsold equipment left over after a four-year boom fuelled by China's massive 2008 stimulus programme and intense competition.

"Sany has been doing better than the market but the headwinds are enormous," said Julian Bu of Jefferies & Co.

"High receivables has been a big issue for the industry. If companies cannot collect money from their sales, it is going to be a worry to investors."

Sany, which competes with Caterpillar in earthmoving, excavation and paving products, posted a net profit of 2.36 billion yuan ($371.68 million) for the three months ended in June, down from 3.28 billion yuan a year earlier, based on Reuters calculations.

That lagged an average forecast of 2.67 billion yuan from four analysts polled by Reuters.

Sany's receivables of 22.9 billion yuan at the end of June were more than double those of 11.3 billion yuan at end-2011.

Sany's Shanghai-listed shares, which have dropped around 19 percent so far this year, were down nearly 3 percent, underperforming a 0.3 percent fall in the Shanghai index .