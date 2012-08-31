* Outlook overshadowed by high receivables, inventories

* Sany's Shanghai-listed shares fall nearly 3 percent (Adds details)

By Alison Leung

HONG KONG, Aug 31 China excavator maker Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd missed forecasts with a 28 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, its biggest quarterly profit drop since 2008, as the country's economic slowdown led to a jump in unpaid bills.

The outlook for the industry is further clouded by a mountain of unsold equipment left over after a four-year boom fuelled by China's massive 2008 stimulus programme and intense competition.

"Sany has been doing better than the market but the headwinds are enormous," said Julian Bu of Jefferies & Co.

"High receivables has been a big issue for the industry. If companies cannot collect money from their sales, it is going to be a worry to investors."

Sany, which competes with Caterpillar and Japan's Komatsu Ltd, posted a net profit of 2.4 billion yuan ($371.7 million) for the three months ended in June, based on Reuters calculations.

That was some 12 percent lower than an average forecast from four analysts polled by Reuters.

Sany's receivables of 22.9 billion yuan at the end of June were more than double those of 11.3 billion yuan at end-2011.

The result is a marked change in fortunes for Sany, which under the helm of Chairman Liang Wengen, China's second-richest man according to Forbes, had seen net profit had jumped sevenfold in the past three years and make it the nation's biggest excavator maker by volume.

Shanghai-listed shares in Sany were down nearly 3 percent after the results and have dropped around 19 percent so far this year. The Shanghai market was flat.

China, the world's largest construction market, has lost steam since the second half of 2011, with the country's economic growth rate slowing to 7.6 percent in the last quarter, the slowest pace in more than three years.

The slowdown has even prompted global leader Caterpillar Inc to start exporting Chinese-made machinery to the Middle East and Africa.

But China's construction machinery market has likely bottomed out and is expected to recover in 2013, said Pius Cheng, an analyst at ICBC.

He also noted that Sany had not had the same access to better quality customers as state-backed Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd , with which it competes in concrete-related machinery.

Zoomlion reported a 22 percent rise in first-half net profit on Thursday, sending its shares 3.3 percent higher.

For the first-half, Sany's net profit fell 13 percent to 5.2 billion yuan.

Overseas sales for Sany, which bought German concrete pump maker Putzmeister Holding earlier this year, nearly tripled to in the first half while domestic sales fell 3.9 percent. ($1 = 6.3496 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Edwina Gibbs)