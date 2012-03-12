Hong Kong stocks slide as resource stocks, weak mainland inflows drag
Feb 24 Hong Kong stocks fell for a second day on Friday, as resource firms were hit by weak commodities markets in China and a sharp drop in money inflows from Shanghai.
TOKYO, March 13 China's Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd is in talks with the Tokyo Stock Exchange about listing on the bourse this autumn, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday, as it looks to strengthen its business in Japan.
Sany is China's largest construction machinery maker and market leader for concrete pumps in China. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 24 British engineering firm IMI Plc said it expected organic revenue for the first half of 2017 to reflect a similar percentage reduction to the first half of the previous year, due to difficult market conditions.
* Two senior Samsung Group execs offer to resign - Yonhap (Updates with Yonhap report on 2 senior Samsung executives' offer to resign; changes slug)