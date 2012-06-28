SHANGHAI, June 28 China's Sany Heavy Industry
will postpone its planned Hong Kong listing if
market conditions remain weak, the president of its parent
company said on Thursday.
"If the market is not good, we will continue to delay the
IPO," Tang Xiuguo, Sany Group's president, told reporters.
Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported in May that Sany
had filed for a $2 billion Hong Kong listing, which was 40
percent lower than the $3.3 billion the construction machinery
maker intended to raise last year.
Tang said the Hong Kong offering would be equivalent to 10
percent of its enlarged capital.
