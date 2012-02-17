HONG KONG Feb 17 China's Sany Heavy
Industry Co Ltd will revive its $3.3 billion Hong
Kong share offering in the second quarter, the South China
Morning Post reported on Friday, citing sources close to the
deal.
Terms of the listing and the price range for the deal would
be fixed in coming weeks with the listing in April or May, the
report said, citing sources. It gave no further listing details.
The deal, which would be one of the biggest in Hong Kong
this year, would fit well with Sany's takeover of German
concrete pumpmaker Putzmeister Holding, the paper said.
In September last year, Sany, China's largest construction
machinery maker, postponed an up to $3.3 billion Hong Kong share
offering because of tumbling global markets.
Sany, controlled by China's richest man Liang Wengen, would
pay 360 million euros ($473 million) for privately owned German
concrete pump manufacturer Putzmeister, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said in January. The Chinese company is
also assuming an undisclosed amount of Putzmeister debt.
