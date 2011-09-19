* Deal could be second-biggest stock sale in HK this year
* Co offering 1.34 bln shares at HK$16.13-HK$19.38 each-term
sheet
* Sany's CEO is China's richest man
* China accounts for 40 pct of global construction machinery
sales
* IPO may be priced around Sept 26, HK trading may start Oct
3
(Adds Sany Heavy's share performance, Hongguo IPO pricing)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Sept 19 Sany Heavy Industry
, China's largest construction machinery maker, aims
to raise up to $3.3 billion in what could be Hong Kong's
second-biggest stock offering this year, as it defies
volatile markets to fund an expansion.
Sany Heavy's offering is one of several deals that are
pushing through Hong Kong's narrowing IPO window, with most
stock market sales pulled or on hold until markets steady across
the globe.
The company, controlled by China's richest man, Liang
Wengen, is offering 1.34 billion shares for HK$16.13-HK$19.38
each, putting the total offer value at up to HK$25.97 billion
($3.3 billion), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on
Monday.
The sale would be the biggest since commodities trader
Glencore raised nearly $10 billion in a dual
listing in Hong Kong and London in May and would top a $2.5
billion initial public offering by luxury goods maker Prada
in June.
"Selling H shares would help Sany build its international
branding and would play an important role in accelerating its
exports and international expansion," said Zou Runfang, analyst
at China Galaxy Securities Co.
"However, the current market sentiment may hurt demand for
its H-shares in the short term."
Sany, often referred to as China's Caterpillar
, and rival XCMG Construction Machinery
have benefited from China's construction boom over
the past several years.
Sany's CEO and founder Liang is listed China's richest man
by Forbes, with an estimated wealth of $9.3 billion. Liang, 55,
owns 58 percent stake in Sany Group and the Hong Kong offer is
set to further boost his fortunes. His stake in the company will
drop to 51 percent after the Hong Kong offer, according to the
offer prospectus.
Liang along with three others founded Hunan Lian Yuan City
Welding Materials Factory in 1989 which later became Sany.
He graduated with an engineering degree from Central South
University in China's Hunan Province in 1983. In a recent
interview with Forbes magazine, Liang said becoming wealthy had
made him more tired because of the amount of work he puts into
the business. He likened meetings to playing golf, as he tries
to have fun with both.
Sany's success partly reflects the rapid growth of China's
high-value added manufacturing sector over the past decade, with
exports from makers of pricey machinery and construction
equipment advancing faster than low-value goods like toys.
Sany is based in Changsha, the capital of Hunan in southern
China.
The company's Shanghai-listed shares closed down 1.2 percent
on Monday at 14.85 yuan, its lowest level since Feb. 10. The
stock is up 3 percent so far in 2011, compared with a 13.2
percent plunge in the Shanghai Composite Index .
EXPANSION PLANS
Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest
publicly traded brokerage, began meeting investors on Friday to
market an up to $1.94 billion Hong Kong deal.
Offerings from Citic Securities and Sany Heavy could also
open the way for other large deals in coming months.
Sinohydro, the builder of the Three Gorges Dam, said on
Monday it would launch a $2.7 billion initial public offering
this week, confirming a recent Reuters report.
Chinese consumer companies, including tea maker Tenfu
Holdings Co Ltd and Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants Holdings
Ltd recently launched $485 million worth of IPOs in
Hong Kong.
Shoe retailer Hongguo International Holdings Ltd
raised about $148 million late on Friday, pricing its
IPO at HK$2.3 a share, at the low end of a proposed price range.
Hongguo was the first company to go public in Hong Kong since
the $1.2 billion IPO in July by hypermarket operator Sun Art
Retail Group Ltd .
With markets continuing to be volatile, pricing plays an
even bigger role in ensuring how offerings fare.
Sany is offering a 16.6 percent discount to its A share
reference point, more than the 13.3 percent discount offered by
Citic, given the bigger size of the fund-raising.
Sany Heavy's Hong Kong offering values the company at up to
14.7 times its 2011 estimated earnings and up to 10.9 times its
2012 earnings, according to forecasts by the banks underwriting
the deal.
By comparison, 13 Chinese construction companies on average
trade at 19.4 times 2011 earnings and 14.1 times 2012 earnings,
according to brokerage CLSA.
China's share of global sales of construction machinery grew
to 40 percent in 2010 from just 5 percent in 2005, driven by a
15 percent compounded annual growth in China's GDP between 2000
and 2010.
However, the company, which makes more than 500 models of
construction machinery, faces challenges due to a slowdown in
the Chinese economy caused by weak global economic growth.
"There is a concern about the impact of tightened liquidity
on infrastructure spending which may have an impact on its
clients," said Alex Wong, a director at Ample Finance.
Sany plans to use nearly half of the proceeds to build new
plants to expand capacity for excavators, crawlers and cranes.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citic Securities and
Citigroup Inc were tapped as joint global coordinators to
manage the offering.
Sany Heavy, which has a market value of about $18 billion,
plans to price the offer around Sept. 26 and the shares are set
to start trading in Hong Kong on or around Oct. 3, the term
sheet showed.
($1 = 7.795 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Fiona Lau and Donny Kwok, Samuel Shen
in SHANGHAI; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)