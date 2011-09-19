* Deal could be second-biggest stock sale in HK this year

* Co offering 1.34 bln shares at HK$16.13-HK$19.38 each-term sheet

* Sany's CEO is China's richest man

* China accounts for 40 pct of global construction machinery sales

* IPO may be priced around Sept 26, HK trading may start Oct 3 (Adds Sany Heavy's share performance, Hongguo IPO pricing)

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, Sept 19 Sany Heavy Industry , China's largest construction machinery maker, aims to raise up to $3.3 billion in what could be Hong Kong's second-biggest stock offering this year, as it defies volatile markets to fund an expansion.

Sany Heavy's offering is one of several deals that are pushing through Hong Kong's narrowing IPO window, with most stock market sales pulled or on hold until markets steady across the globe.

The company, controlled by China's richest man, Liang Wengen, is offering 1.34 billion shares for HK$16.13-HK$19.38 each, putting the total offer value at up to HK$25.97 billion ($3.3 billion), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.

The sale would be the biggest since commodities trader Glencore raised nearly $10 billion in a dual listing in Hong Kong and London in May and would top a $2.5 billion initial public offering by luxury goods maker Prada in June.

"Selling H shares would help Sany build its international branding and would play an important role in accelerating its exports and international expansion," said Zou Runfang, analyst at China Galaxy Securities Co.

"However, the current market sentiment may hurt demand for its H-shares in the short term."

Sany, often referred to as China's Caterpillar , and rival XCMG Construction Machinery have benefited from China's construction boom over the past several years.

Sany's CEO and founder Liang is listed China's richest man by Forbes, with an estimated wealth of $9.3 billion. Liang, 55, owns 58 percent stake in Sany Group and the Hong Kong offer is set to further boost his fortunes. His stake in the company will drop to 51 percent after the Hong Kong offer, according to the offer prospectus.

Liang along with three others founded Hunan Lian Yuan City Welding Materials Factory in 1989 which later became Sany.

He graduated with an engineering degree from Central South University in China's Hunan Province in 1983. In a recent interview with Forbes magazine, Liang said becoming wealthy had made him more tired because of the amount of work he puts into the business. He likened meetings to playing golf, as he tries to have fun with both.

Sany's success partly reflects the rapid growth of China's high-value added manufacturing sector over the past decade, with exports from makers of pricey machinery and construction equipment advancing faster than low-value goods like toys. Sany is based in Changsha, the capital of Hunan in southern China.

The company's Shanghai-listed shares closed down 1.2 percent on Monday at 14.85 yuan, its lowest level since Feb. 10. The stock is up 3 percent so far in 2011, compared with a 13.2 percent plunge in the Shanghai Composite Index .

EXPANSION PLANS

Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, began meeting investors on Friday to market an up to $1.94 billion Hong Kong deal.

Offerings from Citic Securities and Sany Heavy could also open the way for other large deals in coming months.

Sinohydro, the builder of the Three Gorges Dam, said on Monday it would launch a $2.7 billion initial public offering this week, confirming a recent Reuters report.

Chinese consumer companies, including tea maker Tenfu Holdings Co Ltd and Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants Holdings Ltd recently launched $485 million worth of IPOs in Hong Kong.

Shoe retailer Hongguo International Holdings Ltd raised about $148 million late on Friday, pricing its IPO at HK$2.3 a share, at the low end of a proposed price range. Hongguo was the first company to go public in Hong Kong since the $1.2 billion IPO in July by hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd .

With markets continuing to be volatile, pricing plays an even bigger role in ensuring how offerings fare.

Sany is offering a 16.6 percent discount to its A share reference point, more than the 13.3 percent discount offered by Citic, given the bigger size of the fund-raising.

Sany Heavy's Hong Kong offering values the company at up to 14.7 times its 2011 estimated earnings and up to 10.9 times its 2012 earnings, according to forecasts by the banks underwriting the deal.

By comparison, 13 Chinese construction companies on average trade at 19.4 times 2011 earnings and 14.1 times 2012 earnings, according to brokerage CLSA.

China's share of global sales of construction machinery grew to 40 percent in 2010 from just 5 percent in 2005, driven by a 15 percent compounded annual growth in China's GDP between 2000 and 2010.

However, the company, which makes more than 500 models of construction machinery, faces challenges due to a slowdown in the Chinese economy caused by weak global economic growth.

"There is a concern about the impact of tightened liquidity on infrastructure spending which may have an impact on its clients," said Alex Wong, a director at Ample Finance.

Sany plans to use nearly half of the proceeds to build new plants to expand capacity for excavators, crawlers and cranes.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citic Securities and Citigroup Inc were tapped as joint global coordinators to manage the offering.

Sany Heavy, which has a market value of about $18 billion, plans to price the offer around Sept. 26 and the shares are set to start trading in Hong Kong on or around Oct. 3, the term sheet showed. ($1 = 7.795 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Fiona Lau and Donny Kwok, Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Muralikumar Anantharaman)