(Corrects paragraph 6 to clarify the information is from the term sheet, not prospectus)

* Sany opened books for institutions on Monday

* Company will set new retail timetable after mkt stabilises - IFR

* Institutional offer stays on track

* Sany's Shanghai listed shares up 0.3 pct

By Fiona Lau and Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, Sept 20 China's Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd has delayed the retail portion of its planned $3.3 billion Hong Kong share offering, saying it needs more time to meet institutional investors before pricing the deal.

Any delay during a share-sale process is usually indicative of lack of interest in the deal, but it was unclear whether Sany, China's largest construction machinery maker, would be under pressure to re-price the offer.

"The road show is still ongoing, but the timing of the relaunch has to be confirmed," a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

The news of the delay comes after Hong Kong shares fell to a 26-month low on Monday and as Standard and Poor's downgraded its unsolicited ratings on Italy, adding to concerns of contagion in the debt-stressed euro zone.

Controlled by China's richest man, Liang Wengen, Sany had launched the global share offering on Monday, braving volatile markets to fund an expansion.

The retail portion, which was scheduled to start on Sept. 21, accounted for just 5 percent of the total offer, according to a term sheet sent to investors, that was seen by Reuters.

The company had planned only a six-day bookbuild, shorter than the usual eight-day period followed by most offers. It was unclear whether the institutional offering will be extended, IFR reported, quoting sources.

"Many stocks in the same sector have been down quite a lot and Sany has to offer shares at an even lower price to generate interest as investors have a very low risk appetite," Ben Kwong, chief operating officer of KGI Asia said.

Sany's Shanghai listed shares were up 0.3 percent by late morning.

BACK TO LIFE

Sany's offer is the third multi-billion-dollar deal to hit Hong Kong in recent weeks as the world's biggest listing market roared back to life after being shut for nearly two months.

Companies from insurers to brokerages to banks, including Citic Securities Co Ltd , Haitong Securities Co Ltd , New China Life, have unveiled plans to raise $35.4 billion in coming months.

New China Life, the country's third-largest life insurer, may only launch an initial public offering in Shanghai after listing in Hong Kong, a Chinese financial magazine reported on Monday.

Sany had planned to price the offering on Sept. 26 and trading in Hong Kong was slated for Oct. 3.

The offer would be the biggest since commodities trader Glencore International Plc raised nearly $10 billion in a dual listing in Hong Kong and London in May and would top a $2.5 billion initial public offering by luxury goods maker Prada SpA in June.

Sany, often referred to as China's Caterpillar , is offering 1.34 billion shares for HK$16.13-HK$19.38 each, putting the total offer value at up to HK$25.97 billion ($3.3 billion), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.

Analysts say, given the size of the offer and the market jitters, the company is offering a 16.6 percent discount to its A share reference point, more than the 13.3 percent discount offered by Citic.

Sany is also offering valuation discount to its peers. Sany's Hong Kong offering values the company at up to 14.7 times its 2011 estimated earnings and up to 10.8 times its 2012 earnings, according to forecasts by the banks underwriting the deal.

By comparison, 13 Chinese construction companies on average trade at 19.4 times 2011 earnings and 14.1 times 2012 earnings, according to brokerage CLSA.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citic Securities and Citigroup Inc were tapped as joint global coordinators to manage the offering. (Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis and Muralikumar Anantharaman)