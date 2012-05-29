May 29 Shanghai-listed construction machinery
maker Sany Heavy Industry has filed for a $2 billion
Hong Kong listing, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on
Tuesday.
Sany Heavy filed an application for the IPO, which is 40
percent lower than the $3.3 billion it intended to raise last
year, IFR said, citing sources.
The company postponed its Hong Kong IPO in September.
The IFR report quoted sources saying that Sany Heavy plans
to sell 10 percent of its company capital, instead of the 15
percent it offered last year.
Sany had earlier intended to sell 1.34 billion shares at an
indicative price range of HK$16.13 to HK$19.38 each.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Citic Securities
International, ICBC International and Morgan Stanley are
managing the share sale, the report said.
