Aug 30 Sanyo Electric Co has decided
to implement an early retirement program, expecting about 20
percent of its roughly 2,000 employees at its headquarters to
leave by the end of October, the Nikkei business daily reported.
With its operations slated for integration into parent
Panasonic Corp in January 2012, management and labor at
Sanyo will begin talks this week towards downsizing employees at
its headquarters, the paper said.
This measure will affect 400 jobs in departments such as
finance, human resources and legal affairs, the daily said.
From January, Sanyo's headquarters will focus on asset
management and support for some business segments, Nikkei said.
The management plans to start taking applications next month
for the employee benefit program. Employees selected for the
program will receive severance pay in addition to their regular
retirement benefits, the daily reported.
