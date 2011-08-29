Aug 30 Sanyo Electric Co has decided to implement an early retirement program, expecting about 20 percent of its roughly 2,000 employees at its headquarters to leave by the end of October, the Nikkei business daily reported.

With its operations slated for integration into parent Panasonic Corp in January 2012, management and labor at Sanyo will begin talks this week towards downsizing employees at its headquarters, the paper said.

This measure will affect 400 jobs in departments such as finance, human resources and legal affairs, the daily said.

From January, Sanyo's headquarters will focus on asset management and support for some business segments, Nikkei said.

The management plans to start taking applications next month for the employee benefit program. Employees selected for the program will receive severance pay in addition to their regular retirement benefits, the daily reported. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)